Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 5,204 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 561.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in ASML by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded down $25.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.85. 18,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,580. The company has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

