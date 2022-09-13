Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 377.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.