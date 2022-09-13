Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. 376,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.