Quantamental Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,054 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.9% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. 621,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,283,370. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.