Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.74. The company had a trading volume of 99,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

