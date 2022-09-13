Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 171,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

