Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. 48,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.42, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

