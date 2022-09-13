Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Mondelez International comprises 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. 185,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

