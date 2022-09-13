Quantamental Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $297.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

