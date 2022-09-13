Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 8,591 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 357.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 39,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.