Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,494 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NGG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,175. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
