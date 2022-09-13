Quaker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 233,700 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 0.3% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 654,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 365,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 104,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.