Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKHW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.25.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.