Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 196,613 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. Global Ship Lease makes up 3.4% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,416,000. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 3,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,686. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

