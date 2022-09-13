Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCBW remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

