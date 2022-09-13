Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 155,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOACW remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

