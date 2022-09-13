Q Global Advisors LLC Buys 71,900 Shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW)

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. ITHAX Acquisition comprises about 0.1% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

ITHAX Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ITHXW stock remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 201,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.