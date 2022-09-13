Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 163,916 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNAW remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

