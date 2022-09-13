PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:PVH traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,733. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

