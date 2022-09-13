Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.51. 577,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,001. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

