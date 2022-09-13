PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PPERY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $12.86.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
