Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.78. 7,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

