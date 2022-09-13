Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,091. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

