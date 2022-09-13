Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,275 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $43,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,797,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.4 %

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 191,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

