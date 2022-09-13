Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $40.20 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 3.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $40,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 14,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,412. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

