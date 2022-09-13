Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,224.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 7.7 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 18,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.