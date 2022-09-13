Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 364,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,052,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $13.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.98. The company had a trading volume of 99,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
