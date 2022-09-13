Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 364,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,052,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $13.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.98. The company had a trading volume of 99,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.