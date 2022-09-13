Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Doximity accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Doximity by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 5.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Doximity Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,565. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

