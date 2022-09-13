Prosight Management LP Sells 687,500 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Prosight Management LP decreased its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,500 shares during the period. Oscar Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,050 shares during the last quarter. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $18,086,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $16,541,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 716.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 43,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

