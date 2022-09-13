Prosight Management LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Kezar Life Sciences comprises about 3.2% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.50% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $567.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

