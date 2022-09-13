Prosight Management LP Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,240 shares during the quarter. Cue Biopharma accounts for 4.8% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 43.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 161.7% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 51.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 129,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,092. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 418.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

