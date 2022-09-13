Prosight Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Prosight Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,880 shares during the quarter. Sio Gene Therapies accounts for about 0.3% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned 0.92% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 86,408 shares of the company were exchanged. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

