ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 266,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,289,901 shares.The stock last traded at $46.81 and had previously closed at $49.84.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

