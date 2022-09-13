Prometeus Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00814724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014648 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.