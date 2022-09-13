Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.