Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progress Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

