Progeny 3 Inc. Has $26.18 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,182 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 4.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,029,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 105.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.5 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.09. 74,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,215. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $117.39 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

