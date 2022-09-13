Progeny 3 Inc. Acquires 296,400 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 310.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,400 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up 3.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

TECK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 94,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,115. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

