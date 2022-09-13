Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.2 %

Pro-Dex stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.