Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,500,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,792,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $19.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.27 and its 200 day moving average is $407.35. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

