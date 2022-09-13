Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of URNM stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.60. 36,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

