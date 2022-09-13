Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ILF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,320. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

