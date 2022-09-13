Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises about 0.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,816. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

