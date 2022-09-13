Primas (PST) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Primas (PST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Primas has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $460,013.39 and approximately $423,802.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

