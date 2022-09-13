Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.