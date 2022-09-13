Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.