Prescott General Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Prescott General Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 681.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the period. Humacyte comprises about 0.2% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prescott General Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Humacyte worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 13,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a current ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humacyte Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.