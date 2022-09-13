Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 522,637 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 522,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Canopy Growth makes up 0.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Canopy Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 101,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 234,997.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.
Canopy Growth Stock Down 8.4 %
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
