Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 911,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,000. Under Armour comprises about 3.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Under Armour by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 6.0 %

Under Armour stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,796. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

