Prentice Capital Management LP Invests $7.82 Million in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,146,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000. WeWork makes up approximately 1.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Trading Down 7.9 %
NYSE WE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $14.97.
Insider Transactions at WeWork
In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.