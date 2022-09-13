Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 421,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,409. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Premier by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

