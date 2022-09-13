Prana Capital Management LP Takes $600,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 381,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,576 shares of company stock worth $6,727,485. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 1,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

